Bill Gates reveals specifics of ‘intriguing’ sopper with Trump

(MENAFN) Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder and vaccine advocate, recently shared insights from a three-hour dinner with US President-elect Donald Trump, where they discussed how the lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic could help tackle other global health challenges. The conversation, which also involved incoming White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and a member of Gates’ team, focused on how could contribute to milestones such as finding a cure for HIV and eradicating polio.



Gates described the meeting as "long and quite intriguing" and noted that Trump was particularly interested in how he could help achieve the goal of eradicating polio in the coming years. Gates praised Trump’s previous efforts during the Covid pandemic to accelerate vaccine innovation and encouraged him to take a similar approach to the ongoing work on an HIV cure being pursued by the Gates Foundation.



"I was impressed with how much interest he showed in the issues I raised," Gates remarked, adding that both he and Trump seemed "energized and excited" about the potential for innovation in global health. Gates has been actively involved in funding and supporting initiatives against diseases like malaria, HIV, and polio through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.



While Gates shared his thoughts, Trump has yet to comment publicly on the details of the dinner. The meeting takes place as Trump prepares for his second term, with some suggesting potential shifts in healthcare policies, including revisiting his prior attempt to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization (WHO). Trump has also nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine skeptic, for Secretary of Health and Human Services, a move that has raised eyebrows due to RFK Jr.’s past criticisms of Gates and the WHO.

