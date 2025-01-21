French Interior Minister announces his intention to terminate 1968 agreement between France, Algeria

(MENAFN) French Interior Bruno Rotai announced on Sunday his intention to terminate the 1968 agreement between France and Algeria, which grants Algerians special privileges regarding travel, residency, and employment in France. This decision comes amid escalating tensions between the two nations. Rotai expressed frustration in an interview with French news station "BFMTV," claiming that France had been insulted by Algeria's recent refusal to allow an Algerian influencer to visit his homeland, despite the influencer possessing a biometric passport proving his nationality. The minister also highlighted the case of French-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal, who is currently detained in Algeria, further criticizing the lack of respect for international law.



Rotai called for a strong response from France, suggesting that without a power balance, the situation would not improve. He also proposed revisiting the 1968 agreement, calling it outdated and detrimental to Algerian immigration, with no valid reason for its continuation. Signed on December 27, 1968, the bilateral agreement between France and Algeria grants Algerians preferential treatment in areas such as travel, residency, and work. Under the agreement, Algerian nationals are allowed to enter France without long-stay visas, reside freely, and work in independent professions, with benefits not extended to immigrants from other countries. The agreement exempts Algerians from many French immigration laws, allowing them preferential treatment over nationals of other countries.



Rotai criticized Algeria's "aggressive" stance toward France, asserting that despite France's efforts toward reconciliation, the country had only received hostile signals from Algeria. He concluded by stating that France's dignity had been harmed by Algeria’s actions.

