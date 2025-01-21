MES Indian School - Evening Shift Holds Student Council Election With Evms

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a maiden attempt, the evening shift of MES Indian School conducted its student council on January 16, 2025 with the aid of Electronic Machines (EVMs), marking a significant milestone in the school's journey toward adopting innovation in and fostering values.

The EVM was inaugurated by Principal Dr. Hameeda Kadar, who demonstrated the process by casting a demo vote in the presence of teachers and students. Commending the ICT team for their diligent efforts, Dr. Hameeda highlighted the importance of integrating modern technology into academic and extracurricular activities.

The election saw 14 candidates vying for key positions, including School Leader, Cultural Secretary, General Sports Captain, and House Leaders for the Red, Yellow, Green, and Blue Houses. Students from Classes EV-3 to EV-7 participated as enthusiastic voters, reflecting the democratic spirit nurtured within the institution.

The process of polling concluded seamlessly at 6pm, with the results promptly generated through the EVM system. Following an insightful interaction with the candidates, Senior Vice Principal, Shihabudeen Pulath officially announced the election results, applauding the students for their active participation and sportsmanship.