Ukrainian Forces Down 72 Enemy Drones, 59 Lost From Radars

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 72 Russian drones, while 59 decoy drones were lost from tracking.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram .

Since 20:00 on Monday, January 20, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 131 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and various imitation drones from directions including Millerovo, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia. Additionally, they launched four Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Voronezh region.

The air raid was countered by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Ukraine's Defense Forces.

By 9:00 on Tuesday, January 21, 72 Shahed-type drones and other UAVs were confirmed destroyed across Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and Rivne regions.

Additionally, 59 enemy imitation drones were rendered location-disrupted without causing any damage.

In Poltava and Cherkasy regions, institutions, agricultural facilities, and private homes were damaged. Emergency services are addressing the aftermath. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties or injuries.

According to earlier reports, in Poltava region, the Russian drone attacks caused some damage leaving 87 consumers cut off power. In Zvenyhorod district of Cherkasy region, falling UAV debris damaged buildings and a power line.