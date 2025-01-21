IIM Raipur Successfully Coordinates Chhattisgarh Delegation’s Cultural Exchange to Assam under Yuva Sangam Phase V

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 20, 2025: Indian Institute of Management Raipur (IIM Raipur), in collaboration with Assam University, Silchar, successfully concluded the five-day cultural exchange program under the Government of India’s flagship initiative Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Yuva Sangam Phase V. This initiative brought together 45 students from Chhattisgarh for an immersive cultural and educational experience in Assam, fostering unity in diversity and encouraging people-to-people connections.

The program commenced with a warm welcome at Assam University, Silchar, where the Chhattisgarh delegates participated in interactive sessions, campus tours, and a series of cultural events. Highlights included:

- A visit to the Aryabhatta Astronomical Observatory, where students had the unique opportunity to explore astronomy and astrophysics, observing Saturn and Jupiter through one of Northeast India’s largest telescopes.

- Interactions with Padma Shri Dr. Ravi Kannan R., who inspired students with his impactful contributions to healthcare in the region.

- Tours to significant landmarks, including the Rose Kandy Tea Estate, Sonbeel (Asia’s second-largest wetland), Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, and the renowned Kamakhya Temple.

- A cultural evening aboard the Brahmaputra River Cruise featuring traditional Bihu performances, organized during the Bhogali Bihu festivities.

Speaking on the successful conclusion of the program, Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani, Director of IIM Raipur, emphasized, "This exchange program exemplified the spirit of unity and shared growth between Chhattisgarh and Assam. By connecting youth across both the states, we are not just strengthening bonds but also cultivating leaders who appreciate the diverse cultural fabric of our nation. IIM Raipur is delighted to facilitate such experiences that leave a transformative impact, shaping the understanding of India’s ethos among the young generations."

The Chhattisgarh delegates were equally enthusiastic about their journey. One of the students shared, "This program bridged the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world exposure. From witnessing Assam’s biodiversity to engaging with its culture and people, every moment has been a learning experience that I’ll cherish forever."

During their visit, the cohort had an engaging interaction with the Hon’ble Governor of Assam, His Excellency Sri L. P. Acharya, who encouraged the students to contribute toward national unity and progress. The program also included a tour of the Guwahati Refinery, providing insights into the region’s industrial advancements.

Cultural Immersion and Learning

The Chhattisgarh delegates immersed themselves in Assam’s rich traditions, witnessing performances of the Bihu dance and other folk arts. They also showcased Chhattisgarhi culture through music and dance, creating a vibrant exchange of heritage between the two states.

Impact and Vision

The Yuva Sangam program, conceptualized under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, emphasizes tourism (Paryatan), tradition (Parampara), development (Pragati), people-to-people connections (Paraspar Sampark), and technology (Pradyogiki). The exchange between Assam and Chhattisgarh was a testament to these principles, fostering mutual understanding and unity.

The event successfully highlighted how collaborative efforts between nodal institutions like IIM Raipur and Assam University can nurture youth as ambassadors of cultural harmony and national integration.





