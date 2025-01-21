NOX launches ‘Nights Like These’ live R&B music night

(MENAFN- The Restaurant Co) NOX, the city’s hot spot to sip, unwind and party in C2, City Walk’s new licensed district, has launched a new series of live act evenings that are all about old school, soulful R&B vibes. ‘Nights Like These’ will debut on January 23 with live performances starting from 9pm.



Coinciding with NOX’s weekly Thursday Ladies’ Night, guests will be able to take advantage of unlimited drinks between 7pm to 12am for AED 199 per person (applicable to ladies only).



Those looking for a place to let their hair down and get lost in the rhythm can expect to hear DJ Laty – a globe-trotting sensation known for her high-energy sets and eclectic mixes, and DJ Taya Kruzz, a legend in Dubai’s nightlife scene, who has headlined events worldwide and worked alongside music giants like Wiz Khalifa and Rick Ross.



While music takes center stage at Nights Like These, at the heart of NOX's intrigue is its premium cocktails prepared by seasoned mixologists and its culinary offering of relaxing sharing-style bites and premium cocktails, which are all served with a side of fun.

From the kitchen, dishes are created with sharing in mind that allow diners to enjoy varied bites like pistachio falafel, lamb and kimchi momos, tacos al pastor, beef tenderloin o’giri, salads, yakitori-style octopus and wagyu tenderloin, and plenty more, which perfectly pair with the bar menu.



Complementing the culinary experience is NOX's impressive selection of signature cocktails. Stocked with a wide selection of premium drinks, including quality signature cocktails, the large central bar has plenty on offer. Created by expert mixologists, each cocktail is a work of art, blending premium spirits with fresh ingredients and innovative flavours. Whether a classic concoction or an adventurous new creation, NOX’s cocktails are sure to captivate and leave a lasting impression.



Whether guests are in the mood to dance the night away or simply savour the soulful, upbeat atmosphere, NOX’s Nights Like These promises an evening to remember – with both indoor and outdoor seating available on NOX’s oasis-like terrace that features an abundance of lush tropical greenery and show-stopping crystal chandeliers.



NOX is located in the C2 Licensed District at City Walk, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. For further information, please e-mail ..., visit or follow @nox_dubai on social media. NOX welcomes guests daily from 6pm – 1am on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays and until 2am on Thursdays to Saturdays.









MENAFN21012025006318013705ID1109111228