Company announcement no. 1 / 2025

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 21 January 2025

Change in the means of payment of fixed salary to CEO and CFO. Cash remuneration to be partly replaced with share-based payment.

Trifork Group AG (“Trifork”) and its CEO and CFO have agreed to change the means of payment of the fixed salary from cash only to cash and shares of Trifork Group AG for the next twelve months.

The reasons for doing so are as follows:



Alignment of interests: Transitioning from pure cash salaries to larger share-based remuneration enforces the alignment of interests of management with shareholders. Limited trading: As being defined as permanent insiders, the possibilities to acquire shares of Trifork Group AG are timely limited for the Executive Managers.

The change in the means of payment is in accordance with the company's Articles of Association and remuneration policy.

Further details about the change in the means of payment are stated below: