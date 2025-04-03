WFP Assists 9 Million Afghans, Calls For Immediate Funding To Sustain Vital Aid Programs

The World Food Program (WFP) reported that it provided life-saving aid to over nine million people in Afghanistan in the past year. As part of its ongoing efforts, the WFP continues to focus on addressing the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people. The organization highlighted that Afghanistan remains at the center of its mission, with ongoing support tailored to the population's most urgent needs.

WFP emphasized the importance of listening to the voices of the Afghan people, underscoring the necessity of their feedback in shaping the delivery of aid. Through a video posted on social media on Thursday, April 3, the organization reinforced its commitment to ensuring that Afghanistan's citizens receive the necessary assistance.

Despite these efforts, the WFP warned of potential disruptions to its critical programs due to funding shortfalls. The organization urgently requires $555 million to sustain its activities in Afghanistan for the next six months. Without this support, key programs, including emergency food aid, nutrition treatment, and vocational training for women, face serious jeopardy.

Among the most vulnerable groups are pregnant and breastfeeding women, with 1.2 million of them currently suffering from malnutrition. The WFP is calling for immediate intervention to provide essential food assistance and nutritional support to these women, who are at risk of severe health consequences without it.

In addition to the nutrition challenges faced by women, the WFP also highlighted the broader crisis affecting the population. Currently, one-third of Afghanistan's population depends on emergency food assistance to survive. These urgent needs reflect the ongoing challenges the country faces in addressing widespread food insecurity.

The World Food Program's call for continued financial support is critical not only to alleviate hunger but also to combat the long-term effects of malnutrition in Afghanistan. As the situation remains dire, the WFP urges international donors to contribute to sustaining life-saving programs in the country.

