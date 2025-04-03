Canada Warns Citizens Against Travel To Afghanistan Due To Security Risks

MENAFN - Khaama Press)The Canadian government issued a warning on Tuesday, urging its citizens to avoid travel to Afghanistan due to escalating security concerns. The government highlighted the risks posed by ongoing armed conflicts, terrorist attacks, and the increasing frequency of abductions and arbitrary detentions.

In a public statement, Canada described the security situation in Afghanistan as chaotic, emphasizing the dangers posed by terrorism, violent clashes, and widespread human rights violations under the de facto Taliban authorities. The government warned that despite the Taliban's claims, the security environment remains volatile and unsafe.

The statement further noted that Canadians currently in Afghanistan should consider relocating to safer areas if possible. It advised individuals to review their personal security plans and exercise heightened caution in the face of widespread criminal activity and state-led human rights abuses.

Canada also highlighted that its ability to provide consular assistance in Afghanistan is extremely limited, given the closure of its embassy following the Taliban's return to power. The government reminded citizens that even if assistance is requested, there may be delays or an inability to provide timely support.

In addition to Canada, several other countries, including the United States, the UK, and Australia, have issued similar travel advisories, urging their citizens to avoid travel to Afghanistan due to the significant security threats posed by militant groups and the Taliban's control over the country.

As the security situation deteriorates, the international community continues to grapple with the ongoing humanitarian crisis and the challenges of providing assistance to citizens stranded in Afghanistan. Governments are emphasizing the need for vigilance, advising citizens to stay informed and make necessary preparations for evacuation if needed.

