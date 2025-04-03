Tunisia's President Kais Saied Congratulates Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Tunisia Kais Saied has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,reports.

The letter reads as follows:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

With the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan, I am pleased to extend to Your Excellency my sincere congratulations and best wishes, praying to God Almighty to grant you continued protection, good health and well-being, and bestow further goodness, growth, and prosperity upon the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

I am also pleased to reiterate to Your Excellency our firm resolve to continue working together to further strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and enhance the existing cooperation relations between our two countries, elevating them to the highest levels for the benefit and interest of our two brotherly peoples.

I pray to God Almighty to bring us and the entire Islamic nation many more occasions like this one with goodness, blessings, and prosperity.

Kais Saied

President of the Republic of Tunisia