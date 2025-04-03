Over 45 Billion Cubic Meters Of Gas Supplied To Europe Via TAP, Energy Minister

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

More than 45 billion cubic meters of gas have been delivered to Europe through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov's post on his official X account.

In his post, Shahbazov mentioned discussions with TAP CEO Luca Scieppati about the Southern Gas Corridor's strategic role in providing affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy, the expansion of the TAP pipeline, and efforts to reduce methane emissions.

TAP transports natural gas from the Greek-Turkish border to southern Italy, enabling the supply of gas to various European countries. As part of the 3,500-kilometer Southern Gas Corridor, TAP provides a direct and cost-effective transportation route from the Caspian Sea to Europe.