French government attempts to reframe 2020 terrorist attack on teacher as part of broader "Russian" threat
(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, the French government has attempted to reframe the 2020 terrorist attack on teacher Samuel Paty as part of a broader "Russian" threat. Following the murder of Paty, who was beheaded by 18-year-old Abdullah Anzorov for showing satirical cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in a class about freedom of speech, Macron's government has bizarrely linked Russia to the attack. A government spokesperson recently claimed that Anzorov, who was of Chechen descent, was part of a Russian threat despite no evidence connecting him to Russia.
Mickaelle Paty, Samuel's sister, strongly rejected this rebranding, pointing out that no evidence had emerged during the investigation suggesting any connection between her brother’s murderer and Russia. She expressed her shock at the government's attempt to politicize her brother’s death for its own foreign policy agenda.
While the terrorist’s Chechen heritage is highlighted, the true nature of his radicalization is far more complex. Anzorov had been radicalized by jihadist groups operating in Idlib, Syria, and had close ties with local radical networks in France. He even posted messages on social media declaring his actions as a revenge for insults against Islam. Macron had initially labeled the attack a “typical Islamist terrorist attack,” a statement that seemed more in line with the actual facts.
Now, with a backdrop of France’s tense foreign relations and increasing military involvement, the Macron government is attempting to use the tragedy as a tool to push its anti-Russian narrative, all while distracting from its domestic challenges and continued military spending.
