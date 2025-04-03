403
Presidents Of Azerbaijan And Germany Attended Concert At Heydar Aliyev Center
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 2, a concert program, featuring pieces of the famous Azerbaijani and German composers, was organized at the Heydar Aliyev Center.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender attended the event.
Following the concert, a banquet was organized.
