Baku Initiative Group Urges France To Fulfill Its Commitments In Kanaki

Akbar Novruz

Since its establishment, the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has remained committed to dialogue and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

According to Azernews , this was emphasized in a letter from BIG Executive Director Abbas Abbasov to French Overseas Minister Manuel Valls. Abbasov acknowledged Valls' visit to Kanaki as an important step in understanding the region's situation and addressing the demands of the Kanak people.

"No process can be endless, and you will probably agree that negotiations should be result-oriented. In this context, the avoidance of the French government to fulfill its obligations, which has been open since 1946 and especially since the Matignon Agreement signed in 1988, is a serious concern for the Baku Initiative Group, an international NGO for decolonization, as well as the Kanak people," Abbasov stated.

He further noted that BIG has proposed an initiative for impartial mediation in negotiations between the French government and Kanaki to reinvigorate the dialogue.

"We hope that you will respond positively to our proposal, given the trust of the overwhelming majority of the Kanak people in our organization, as well as our international experience in the field of decolonization. You can be sure that our organization, which bases its activities on the norms and principles of international law, will support the development of mutual understanding and cooperation between the parties by presenting a balanced and fair approach in the negotiations," he added.