Asia's Poorest Pay As Trump Tariffs Target China By Proxy
While the headlines focus on China, the harshest tariff hikes have landed not in Beijing, but in Phnom Penh, Vientiane, Yangon and Hanoi.
Cambodia has been slapped with a 49% rate; Laos, 48%; Myanmar, still staggering from a deadly earthquake and years of political unrest, now faces a 44% tariff on exports to the US. Vietnam, until recently hailed as an economic success story, has been hit with 46%.
Washington is firing trade weapons at China's supply chain, and it's Asia's poorest nations that are taking the hit.
This approach doesn't just defy the spirit of global trade; it threatens to choke off the economic lifelines of entire regions. These countries are not gaming the global system; they are building basic prosperity.
