UAE's New Traffic Laws: Fines Alone Not Enough Education For Road Users Needed, Say Experts

After the long Eid Al Fitr holidays , residents are back to work, and traffic on the roads has picked up once again.

With that in mind, it's important to remember that new traffic laws came into effect on Saturday, March 29, introducing significant penalties, including imprisonment and fines of up to Dh200,000 for serious violations.

Road safety experts have welcomed the changes to federal traffic laws but cautioned that severe penalties alone may not fully address bad road behaviour.

They noted that some drivers may not be deterred if they "believe the risk of being caught is low". To truly address the issue, experts emphasise the need for stricter enforcement, alongside a broader cultural shift that promotes road safety for all.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“We need to create a culture of safety. We need to start a movement – parents and schools can help build on this. We need to equip, teach and protect all users," Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE, told Khaleej Times. "There should be stricter enforcement and also more police presence to serve as a deterrent."

Edelmann also pointed out aside from stricter penalties, creating more pedestrian infrastructure is essential to addressing issues like jaywalking.

“Besides addressing behavioural issues, there is a need for better infrastructure, such as more dedicated lanes. Additionally, more pedestrian and micro-mobility crossings should be created. Existing walkways, where possible, should be converted into multi-use paths and properly marked,” he noted.

“Stricter enforcement should go hand in hand with these measures, involving not only the authorities but also security personnel in both communities and commercial and residential areas," he added.

The role of technology is also critical in ensuring road safety. Drivers should be aware that modern security cameras and radars are now sophisticated enough to detect mobile phone use while driving , even in heavily tinted cars.

Road safety experts also stressed the importance of education and awareness in promoting responsible road behaviour.“Educating drivers and all other road users about their responsibilities and the risks of poor behaviour remains highly important in addressing road safety,” Phil Clarke, director of road safety and enforcement at 4E Road Safety and Transport Consultants, earlier told Khaleej Times.

"Severe penalties alone will not address the problem and may not deter some drivers who believe that the risk of being caught is low,” he underscored, noting: "Vehicle impounding is limited in value if drivers have access to more than one vehicle.”

Emirati road safety expert Dr Mustafa Aldah, meanwhile, noted“the levels that we are seeing in terms of fatalities have been very low the past couple of years - as compared to more than 15 years ago - so, we have been doing well.”

“It's a little sad that there's a reversal, going slightly upwards, but the overall number is still very low compared to other countries," added Dr Aldah, who is also founder of MA-Traffic Consulting and former head of the traffic studies section at the Dubai Police.

Based on the open data uploaded in February by the Ministry of Interior (MoI), a total of 384 road deaths were recorded last yea , up by 32 cases or 9 per cent more compared to 352 fatalities in 2023. This is also 12 per cent higher or 41 more than the 343 recorded in 2022.

Dr Aldah reiterated he is in favour of the government's policy to impose hefty fines against reckless drivers.

Offences and penalties

Here's a recap of some of the offences and penalties under the under Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 On Traffic Regulation that was announced in October last year, and took effect on March 29 this year:

Jaywalking

The new law targets various traffic offenses, imposing imprisonment and hefty fines. Jaywalking or crossing from undesignated areas is now among the offences that come with heftier fines.

While the fine for jaywalking remains Dh400, offenders involved in accidents could face imprisonment and fines between Dh5,000 and Dh10,000.

Higher penalties will be imposed on violators who cross from undesignated areas in zones with a speed limit of 80 kmph or higher. Offenders will face imprisonment for at least three months and a fine starting at Dh10,000, or one of these two penalties.

Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs

In addition to jaywalking, the new law imposes fines and penalties of up to Dh200,000 for violations such as driving under the influence of narcotics or psychotropic substances.

Repeat offenders face imprisonment and increasing fines, with driving licences suspended or revoked after multiple offences.

For the first offence, the court will impose imprisonment and a fine of at least Dh30,000, with the driving licence suspended for a minimum of six months. For a second offense, the licence will be cancelled for one year, and for a third offence, the licence will be permanently revoked , with the violator facing hefty fines.

Driving with a suspended, unrecognised licence

A jail term of up to three months was also specified for those caught driving with a suspended licence. A fine of not less than Dh10,000 may be imposed - or either of these two penalties.

Anyone who drives a vehicle on UAE roads with a foreign driving licence that is not recognised in the country shall be punished by a fine of Dh2,000 to Dh10,000 for the first offence. There will also be imprisonment for a period of not less than three months and a fine of Dh5,000 to Dh50,000 - or any of these two penalties - for repeated offences.

Driving without a proper licence

Those caught driving without a licence or using a licence for a different type of vehicle will face imprisonment of up to three months and a fine of Dh5,000 to Dh50,000, or by one of these two penalties.

For example, individuals with a driver's licence are not permitted to ride a motorcycle, as it requires a separate permit . In the case of repeated offences, the driver will face imprisonment of no less than three months and a fine ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh100,000, or one of these two penalties.

Causing death due to negligence

Whoever causes the death of a person on the road will be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh50,000.

However, if the offence occurs under any of the following aggravating circumstances, the penalty shall include imprisonment for no less than one year and a fine of no less than Dh100,000, or one of these two penalties:



Jumping the red light

Driving a vehicle under the influence of alcoholic beverages, or any narcotic or psychotropic substances

Driving a vehicle with a suspended or cancelled driving licence Driving in a valley during floods