AZAL Successfully Completes First Quarter Of 2025 With Strong Operational Performance

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, has announced the results of its operations for the first quarter of 2025. During the first three months, characterized by high passenger traffic, the airline ensured uninterrupted and comfortable passenger transportation at a high level.

In the first quarter of this year, 3,718 flights were operated across 48 destinations, achieving an 89% on-time performance rate. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, the punctuality rate improved by 1%, while the number of flights increased by 4%. It should be noted that in March 2025, the punctuality rate reached 93%.

During this period, 865,000 passengers were transported. In the first quarter of 2024, this figure was 811,000, reflecting a 7% increase in passenger numbers.

The peak passenger traffic was recorded on January 12, 2025, with 12,350 passengers. The highest passenger flow in the previous year, recorded on January 7, 2024, was 11,200 passengers.

AZAL continues its efforts to expand its route network, enhance service quality, and maintain the highest standards of safety and comfort.