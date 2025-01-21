Zelensky emphasizes equal application of law following arrest of senior military officials

(MENAFN) President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that the law must apply equally to all, regardless of an individual’s military rank or past accomplishments.



He made this statement in a address, responding to the arrest of senior officials by law enforcement, according to Ukrinform.



“The Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation, the National Police, and the Prosecutor's Office are all playing important roles in upholding justice in Ukraine, especially in military matters. Issues such as wealthy draft officers, situations like the one in Kharkiv when the Russian forces attempted to advance again, and managerial failures in the brigades – all these require thorough investigation and just actions,” the President remarked.



Zelensky expressed gratitude to law enforcement agencies for their work, emphasizing that “it is crucial for the public to understand that no one’s status or past achievements can take precedence over the rule of law.”



As reported by Ukrinform, on January 20, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) detained three senior Ukrainian officers who had failed to adequately defend the Kharkiv region during the Russian offensive in May 2024.



