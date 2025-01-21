The new EXEED RX HYBRID is available for order in the EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The official premiere of the hybrid version of the EXEED RX cross-coupe took place in Russia on November 28, 2024. The car is available for order in the EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka already.



The EXEED RX HYBRID is equipped with the CDM Super Hybrid System. It combines a 1.5-liter engine with 143 hp, two electric motors installed on the rear and front axles, a three-stage DHT hybrid transmission and an intelligent all-wheel drive system. The car's center of gravity is optimized due to the central location of the flat battery. This improves the stability and controllability of the hybrid cross-coupe. The model has a sporty character and can accelerate to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds.



RX HYBRID combines high power and economy. The range in hybrid mode is an impressive 1200 km. The average fuel consumption is 5.4 liters per 100 km. RX HYBRID is adapted to the Russian climate. The winter options package includes heated seats and steering wheel, windshield and washer nozzles.



EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka is located at Varshavskoe Shosse, 91A. It has excellent transport accessibility. It is convenient to get to it by car and by public transport. The dealership is a five-minute walk from the Varshavskaya metro station. Comfortable conditions for visitors and their pets are created in EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka. Guests can take a test drive, get personalized advice on insurance, lending and leasing. They do not worry about where and with whom to leave their pet thanks to the pet-friendly concept.



"RX HYBRID became the first hybrid car in the EXEED model range. It opened a new page in the history of the premium brand. RX HYBRID was created for EXEED fans who are interested in the formation of a sustainable future ecosystem in which cars on new energy sources play a leading role. The hybrid version of the popular EXEED RX cross-coupe is available for order to our clients at the EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka already," – said Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM South Division.







