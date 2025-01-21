( MENAFN - Baystreet) 10:13 AM EST - International Corporation : Repurchased a total of 434,560 IPC common shares during the period of January 13 to 17, 2025 under IPC's normal course issuer bid / share repurchase program. International Petroleum Corporation shares T are trading down $0.01 at $19.14.

