International Petroleum Corporation

1/21/2025 12:05:10 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:13 AM EST - International petroleum Corporation : Repurchased a total of 434,560 IPC common shares during the period of January 13 to 17, 2025 under IPC's normal course issuer bid / share repurchase program. International Petroleum Corporation shares T are trading down $0.01 at $19.14.

