Unity Of Allied Forces-2025 Forum Starts In Transcarpathia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The sixth international forum Unity of Allied Forces-2025 has commenced in Rakhiv district of Transcarpathia. The event brings together military personnel from Ukraine and member states, as well as representatives of international delegations.

Colonel Mykola Zhuravliov, a representative of Operational Command North, shared the details with Ukrinform.

"On January 20, the VI International Forum Unity of Allied Forces-2025 started in Rakhiv district. It will involve military personnel from Ukraine's operational commands, as well as representatives from NATO member states and international delegations," he reported.

The forum will run for three days, starting on January 20. It includes 35 attendees, both physically present and joining online, among them military attachés from Estonia, Poland, and Georgia, as well as representatives from the consulates of Estonia, Romania, and Lithuania.

Represented units include Operational Commands North, East, and South, cadets from the Military Institute of Telecommunications and Information Technology named after the Heroes of Kruty, and the National Defense University of Ukraine, along with members of the Georgian Legion.

As reported by Colonel Zhuravliov, the goal of the event is to strengthen military and civil-diplomatic cooperation by involving public institutions, international non-governmental organizations in the field of rehabilitation and mountain training for the military, as well as promoting local tourism.

As part of the Forum, a joint ascent to the highest peak of the Ukrainian Carpathians, Hoverla, is planned.

As previously reported, the Re:Open Zakarpattia Forum gathered over 250 participants from Ukraine and the EU, further showcasing the region's role as a hub for innovation and dialogue.