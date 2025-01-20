New World Order: China And U.S. Carve Out Separate Economic Spheres

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Asia reports a significant shift in global economic dynamics as Chinese and U.S. overseas investments diverge, potentially leading to the formation of two economic blocs centered around these superpowers.



China's outbound investments surged to an eight-year high in 2023, with a record $162.7 billion in greenfield investments flowing into developing markets like Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Vietnam.



However, Chinese in the U.S. and its allies has notably decreased. This trend aligns with Donald Trump's return to the White House, where scrutiny on Chinese capital is expected to intensify.



Mark Williams from Capital Economics predicts a continued division, stating, "The most likely scenario four years from now is that the global economy will still be coalescing into two blocs centered on the U.S. and China ."



By 2023, only 28% of China's outbound investment targeted advanced economies, down from 80% in 2016. This shift showcases a strategic pivot towards less scrutinized markets.







A Goldman Sachs study from September 2024 underscores this by highlighting how developing nations in Asia and Africa are increasingly reliant on Chinese FDI, contrasting with U.S. investment destinations like Ireland and Japan.

Global Economic Shifts

This economic bifurcation could disrupt global supply chains, increase production costs, and potentially inflate prices, with the IMF warning that trade fragmentation might reduce global GDP by up to 7%.



China's investment strategy has evolved, focusing on building infrastructure and manufacturing facilities in emerging markets. This shift contrasts with previous high-profile acquisitions in the West.



As Trump threatens universal tariffs, this might push companies to explore new markets or adjust their strategies. However, economic and security interests are likely to maintain U.S. alliances despite potential policy shifts.



Meanwhile, Chinese companies continue to invest in regions like Mexico, despite uncertainties. This suggests a long-term trend towards diversifying away from Western markets.



In short, this narrative of economic realignment reflects a world where businesses must navigate increasing geopolitical tensions. It emphasizes the importance of self-reliance and strategic autonomy in international commerce.

