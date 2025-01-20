Inventhelp Inventor Develops Device To Release Buckles & Retrieve Items (CCT-5022)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way for people with long fingernails to release a child's car seat safety harness, as well as push other tiny buttons or pick up flat items," said an inventor, from Newport, Ky., "so I invented the DIGIT. My design eliminates the need to struggle, and it could help to prevent broken nails."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to release car seat harness buckles, especially for people with long fingernails. It also can be used to pick up a card, screw or other small object. As a result, it increases convenience and safety. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for people with long fingernails, individuals with limited hand strength due to arthritis or other conditions, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CCT-5022, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

