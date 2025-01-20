Qatar Kite Festival Dazzles Sky Over Old Doha Port

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The third phase of the Qatar Kite Festival 2025 commenced on Sunday at Old Doha Port, painting the skies with vibrant kites and engaging visitors with lively activities.

Running until January 25, the festival is organized by Visit Qatar and began on January 16 at Sealine. It continued at Sheraton Park and concludes with its largest venue at Old Doha Port.

Over 60 international professional kite flyers are participating, delivering awe-inspiring aerial performances.

Beyond the kites, the festival offers a host of activities, including cultural performances, carnival parades, stage acts, kite-making workshops, a kids' fun zone and playgrounds, and a wide variety of food and beverage options.

Maksim, a Russian tourist visiting Qatar with his family, the festival was a delightful surprise.“It's my wife's birthday today, and discovering this festival feels like a special gift from Qatar,” he remarked.

Andreas, a seasoned kite flyer from Germany, shared his delight in being part of the festival.“Flying kites here at Old Doha Port, alongside the cruise ships, is an incredible experience,” he said.“The night display, where we illuminate the kites, is always a magical moment.”

The festival boasts participation from kite flyers representing Germany, Thailand, Malaysia, the United States, Bahrain, Kuwait, Tunisia, China, and other nations.

Its popularity has grown since its inception. In 2023, it captivated audiences at the Museum of Islamic Art, while the 2024 edition attracted large crowds at Old Doha Port.

Hosting the festival at Old Doha Port has added to its charm. Renovated in 2022 as part of Qatar's FIFA World Cup preparations, the port features the Grand Terminal, welcoming cruise ships annually during the winter season from November to April.

The Kite Festival reflects Qatar's ongoing dedication to hosting unique and international events. Alongside the festival, the country recently launched Sealine Season and Ras Abrouq Desert Adventure and hosted the International Amber Exhibition.

Upcoming events include the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition, Web Summit Qatar 2025, Qatar International Food Festival, and the ATP Qatar Open for Tennis.