Substation Automation Industry Research Report 2025-2030 - Smart Grid Advancements Drive SCADA System Adoption

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Substation Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Type, By Technology, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global substation automation market size is estimated to reach USD 69.29 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2030 The increasing requirement for operation efficiency, improved quality, increased production, high uptime, and ease of monitoring and controlling the industrial process are factors that are expected to contribute to industry growth. The key industry players include ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Crompton Greaves Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Trilliant Holdings, Inc., and Venson Electric Pvt. Ltd. The manufacturers in the market are investing profoundly in developing advanced solutions and focusing on potential opportunities in the industry.



The growing advancements in the smart grid technology are increasing the scope for SCADA systems. The primary factors leading to the rising adoption of smart grid technology include improved reliability, efficiency, and sustainability of the existing power systems. They are widely used in automation technologies, which actively monitor transmission and distribution grids.

The energy and power utilities are focusing on minimizing the distribution and transmission losses, which has resulted in the increasing deployment of substation automation, driving the industry growth. Moreover, utilities across the world are facing a high requirement for improved electric service reliability and stability. They are focusing on improving the resiliency of the grid, which is contributing toward the high industry demand.

Substation Automation Market Report Highlights

The hardware segment dominated the market with a share of 44.0% in 2024 due to the essential role that hardware components play in ensuring the reliability and efficiency of power distribution systems.

The transmission substation segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024 due to its critical role in managing high-voltage electricity transmission.

The new segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. This segment encompasses modern automation systems that enhance operational efficiency, reliability, and safety within substations.

The utilities segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. As utilities strive to enhance grid reliability and efficiency, they are increasingly adopting advanced automation technologies that facilitate better monitoring and control of electrical systems. North America dominated the market with a significant revenue share of over 31.3% in 2024. However, emerging countries such as China and India are anticipated to drive the substantial demand in this region, owing to the increasing demand for energy efficiency and smart power infrastructure. The automation technology has become an integral part of the power systems worldwide. It is expected to drive power transmission and distribution, contributing to the market growth. Europe is anticipated to witness considerable growth owing to the increasing demand for smart grid solutions in Western Europe. Company Profiles

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

General Electric Company

ABB

Eaton

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co. Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $47.76 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $69.29 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation and Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation and Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Substation Automation Market Variables, Trends and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3. Industry Challenge

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. PORTER's Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Substation Automation Market: Component Estimates and Trend Analysis

4.1. Substation Automation Market, By Component: Key Takeaways

4.2. Component Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2024 and 2030

4.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Component, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1. Hardware

4.3.1.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Software

4.3.3. Service

Chapter 5. Substation Automation Market: Type Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1. Substation Automation Market, By Type: Key Takeaways

5.2. Type Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2024 and 2030

5.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Transmission Substation

5.3.2. Distribution Substation

Chapter 6. Substation Automation Market: Technology Estimates and Trend Analysis

6.1. Substation Automation Market, By Technology: Key Takeaways

6.2. Technology Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2024 and 2030

6.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Technology, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. New

6.3.2. Retrofit

Chapter 7. Substation Automation Market: End Use Estimates and Trend Analysis

7.1. Substation Automation Market, By End Use: Key Takeaways

7.2. End Use Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2024 and 2030

7.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.1. Utilities

7.3.2. Oil & Gas

7.3.3. Mining

7.3.4. Transportation

7.3.5. Steel

7.3.6. Others

Chapter 8. Substation Automation Market: Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis

8.1. Substation Automation Market: Regional Outlook

8.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways

8.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Company Market Positioning

9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.4. Company Profiles/Listing

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Component Portfolio

9.4.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Substation Automation Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900