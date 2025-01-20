Gifted Productions Appoints Frank Grobmeier As Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Frank Grobmeier, COO Gifted Productions LLC

Video Marketing Company Serving The Organ Donation and Transplantation Field Adds Experienced Executive

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gifted Productions, a marketing company for the organ donation and transplantation industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Frank Grobmeier as Chief Operating Officer (COO). With over 30 years of experience in operational leadership and a proven track record of driving growth and efficiency within and marketing departments and companies, Grobmeier is set to play a pivotal role in advancing Gifted Productions' mission to create impact stories for clients that deliver results and move the needle for organ, eye and tissue donation nationwide.

In his new role, Grobmeier will oversee the company's day-to-day operations, focusing on optimizing processes, enhancing productivity, and fostering a culture of creativity and collaboration. His extensive background in strategic planning and organizational management will be instrumental in guiding Gifted Productions through its next phase of growth.

“We are excited to welcome Frank to our team,” said Robert Horsey, CEO of Gifted Productions.“His expertise in organizational excellence within the marketing and media fields and his passion for organ and tissue donation align perfectly with our vision for the future. As a father of an organ, eye and tissue donor, Frank's passion for the cause matches not only with our Gifted corporate mission, but that of all our clients in this lifesaving field.”

Prior to joining Gifted Productions, Grobmeier held senior leadership positions at several prominent international companies, where he successfully implemented innovative strategies that resulted in significant revenue growth and corporate improvements. His commitment to fostering talent and building high-performing teams has earned him a reputation as a dynamic leader in the industry. Frank is also the co-founder of the Maddog Strong Foundation, an organ and tissue donation nonprofit created in memory of his daughter, Maddie. He has also helped drive legislative initiatives focused on expanding donor registration opportunities.

For more information about Gifted Productions and its latest projects, please visit .

About Gifted Productions:

Gifted Productions is a professional video production company, comprised of individuals with experience in both video production AND the organ and tissue donation and transplantation industry.

We aim to help people in the organ and tissue donation and transplantation space turn their corporate and social media stories into IMPACT stories through our unique video storytelling approach.

Sam Grobmeier

Red Mouse Media

+1 815-201-0870

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.