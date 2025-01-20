UN head sees "atmosphere of opportunity" in Lebanon despite ongoing tensions

(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed hope for Lebanon's future during his visit to the country on Saturday, acknowledging progress amid ongoing challenges. Guterres described the current moment as an "atmosphere of opportunity," emphasizing that Lebanon stands on the brink of a more optimistic future following a particularly difficult year.



Speaking at a news conference in Beirut, Guterres highlighted the potential for institutional stability in Lebanon but also acknowledged the persistent tensions. He noted that while many Lebanese have returned to their homes in the south, they have found their communities in ruins.



The UN chief also observed the Israeli military's phased withdrawal from Lebanese territory, with Lebanese Armed Forces increasing their presence south of the Litani River.



Despite these signs of progress, Guterres raised concerns about continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement signed on November 27. He reported over 560 violations, which have led to the deaths of 37 people and injuries to 45 others, as well as ongoing destruction of buildings and infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

