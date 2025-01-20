Police Neutralize Enemy Drone That Crashed In Sumy
Date
1/20/2025 8:10:55 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Police explosives experts neutralized an enemy UAV that crashed in Sumy.
This was reported in Telegram by the police of Sumy region, Ukrinform reports.
“The police received a report of a suspicious object in the regional center. Law enforcement officers promptly arrived at the scene, police explosives experts conducted a thorough check and defused the explosives ,” the statement said.
It is noted that drones that have fallen and not exploded are very dangerous because they may contain explosives, chemicals, or other harmful materials.
As Ukrinform reported, on January 20, air defense forces shot down 22 enemy Shahed UAVs over Sumy region.
Photo: National Police
