Israeli Occupation Troops Continue Breaches In South Lebanon -- NNA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- The Israeli continued violations the truce agreement in southern Lebanon advancing into the Lebanese territories and attacking properties in a number of towns in the region.

The official National News Agency (NNA) reported on Monday that the occupation troops cut off roads linking villages in the region. They had brought in tanks and bulldozers to block the roads.

They advanced into the town of Mais Al-Jabal and demolished sports and industrial facilities. They also crushed and a truck. Moreover, they machine-gunned areas around the town of Al-Khiam.

Meanwhile, the occupation gunners shelled outskirts of Kfar Shouba and ravaged cemeteries in the town of Al-Dhairah, the NNA reported.

At a location between Ain Arab and Al-Wazzani, they abducted three Lebanese farmers.

The occupation breaches in the south have continued although a truce was due to take effect on November 27. According to the cease-fire agreement, they were supposed to withdraw by the end of the current week.

The occupation forces had occupied a number of southern areas and villages during the recent wide-scale aggression, but the accord called for their withdrawal within a 60-day grace period. (end)

