Zelensky reveals North Korean soldiers captured in Ukraine are sharing intel with investigators

(MENAFN) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that North Korean who have been captured are still in contact with investigators from Ukraine’s Security Service (SSU).



Zelensky shared this update on the social platform X, according to Ukrinform.



"Captured North Korean soldiers continue their communication with SSU investigators. The prisoners have confirmed intelligence about the movement of their forces to Russian territory, their training, and complete isolation of information," Zelensky stated.



In a posted by the President, one of the detained North Korean soldiers disclosed that he had been part of a reconnaissance battalion.



When asked if his mother was aware of his whereabouts, the soldier responded, "No, she doesn’t know."



The soldier also shared that he joined the North Korean military at 17, right after completing school.



"Before I came to Russia, I had no idea I would be fighting here. I didn’t even know who we were fighting against," he confessed.



