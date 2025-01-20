New Industry Report Reveals Over 60% Of Rental Car Damage Claims Are Not At Renters' Fault

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rental car claims statistics

Scratched rental car bumper

The average price charged by rental companies to fix collision damage is US$ 1,169

- Gil FarkashLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, CarInsuRent, released its 2024 Rental Car Insurance Claims Trends Report , which highlights a startling trend: over 60% of rental car damage claims are attributed to factors beyond the control of renters. The report sheds light on common issues such as inadequate documentation during the rental process, which might lead to fraudulent claims by rental companies post-return.The recent research by CarInsuRent, a leading provider of car hire excess insurance , reveals that paint damage and scratches represent 63.1% of the claims and 25% of these claims are for pre-existing damage that was not marked on the rental agreement.The article emphasizes the critical importance of renters meticulously documenting the vehicle's condition at both pickup and return.Gil Farkash, the founder and CEO of CarInsuRent, emphasized the importance of thoroughly inspecting your rental car before driving it.“Even minor scratches might seem insignificant, but they can lead to costly repairs if you're wrongly held accountable for them. Taking a few moments to photograph the car both when you pick it up and when you return it can save you a lot of potential issues,” he noted. He also recommends purchasing rental car insurance from an independent provider like CarInsuRent before collecting the car.“It can save you a significant amount of money and relieve you from worrying about any potential damage during your trip.”This comprehensive report underscores the importance for renters to thoroughly document their rental cars' condition and to secure proper car hire excess insurance to avoid unjust charges. CarInsuRent's findings aim to empower renters with the knowledge and tools to better protect themselves from unnecessary financial burdens.

