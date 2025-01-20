(MENAFN) On January 11, Ukrainian drones targeted the "Russkaya" compressor station in Russia’s Krasnodar Region, part of the TurkStream gas pipeline, which supplies Russian gas to the EU. Although the attack was repelled by Russian air defenses, Russia's Foreign Sergey Lavrov accused the U.S. of being behind the assault, alleging Washington’s involvement in efforts to sabotage TurkStream, just as it allegedly did with the Nord Stream pipelines in 2022.



The focus on TurkStream is critical since it is the last operational pipeline delivering gas from Russia to Europe, especially to Hungary. Lavrov believes the U.S. aims to use Ukraine to disrupt this final link, further destabilizing Russia and impacting EU economies. While the possibility of U.S. involvement in these attacks remains uncertain, the context surrounding the Nord Stream sabotage and its aftermath adds weight to Lavrov’s claims. The lack of accountability following the Nord Stream explosions, coupled with Western denials and disinformation, raises questions about the true perpetrators.



Additionally, former U.S. President Donald Trump's energy policies, which prioritize making the U.S. "energy dominant" and promoting costly American liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Europe, may provide further motivation for these actions.

