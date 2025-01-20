Release of three Israeli women prisoners by Hamas sparks widespread curiosity

(MENAFN) The release of three Israeli women prisoners by Hamas in Gaza City on Sunday sparked widespread curiosity about the contents of the bags they were given before their departure. As part of the first phase of a prisoner exchange under the ceasefire agreement with Israel, Hamas ensured that the three women received bags containing items that included a "certificate of release" in both Arabic and Hebrew, along with a stamp and signature from Hamas' military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, and a Red Cross representative.



The women were also seen wearing necklaces with the Palestinian flag as they were handed over to the International Red Cross team. The bags and their contents quickly became the focus of Hebrew media, with outlets such as "Yedioth Ahronoth" describing them as containing "gifts and souvenirs" alongside a photo of Gaza City. The media interpreted this as a "cynical exploitation" of the captives, while Channel 12 humorously referred to the bags as "surprise bags."



Despite the release and the adherence to the ceasefire by Hamas, the group warned that any Israeli violations or attacks could endanger the lives of Israeli prisoners held under the ceasefire agreement.

