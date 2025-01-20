Turkey’s daily electricity usage falls by 5.67 percent

(MENAFN) Turkey’s daily electricity consumption saw a decline of 5.67 percent on Saturday, totaling 953,161 megawatt-hours, compared to the previous day, according to the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS). This reduction in power usage was part of a larger trend observed over the weekend.



Data from TEIAS revealed that hourly power consumption peaked at 44,676 megawatt-hours at 7 p.m. local time (1600 GMT), while the lowest level of electricity usage was recorded at 5 AM local time (0200 GMT), with 32,948 megawatt-hours. This fluctuation in power demand is typical for daily cycles, with the evening hours typically seeing the highest consumption.



Electricity production for the day reached 968,563 megawatt-hours, representing a 5.35 percent decrease from the previous Friday. The generation mix for Saturday saw imported coal plants contributing 23.7 percent of the total, followed by natural gas plants at 19.2 percent, and hydroelectric plants at 18.2 percent.



Turkey's electricity exports for the day amounted to 15,826 megawatt-hours, while imports were recorded at 425 megawatt-hours.

MENAFN20012025000045016755ID1109107714