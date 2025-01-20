The Future Of Fundraising: ILSS's India Fundraising Conference 2025 To Return For Its 4Th Edition

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India The India Fundraising (IFRC) 2025 – India's largest fundraising conference – will return for its fourth edition in February 2025. A collaboration between India Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS) and The Resource Alliance, the Conference will convene at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi on 5-6 February 2025 . Building on the resounding success of the 2024 edition, IFRC 2025 will delve deeper into the evolving funding landscape. The conference will see a range of attendees from the fundraising ecosystem - from funders and CSR organisations to SPOs and social sector leaders - from India and beyond.

Anu Prasad, Founder and CEO, ILSS; Amit Chandra, Co-founder, A.T.E. Chandra Foundation; Willeke van Rijn, CEO, The Resource Alliance



IFRC 2025 promises a rich and diverse platform featuring renowned international experts, and pioneering social sector leaders. Through engaging panel discussions, interactive workshops, and thought-provoking presentations, the conference will address critical issues, shaping the future of fundraising. Attendees can expect to gain insights into global fundraising and future-facing trends, and tools such as the social stock exchange, or the rise of generative AI in fundraising, exploring its potential and ethical considerations in donor engagement, campaign planning, and resource mobilisation. Furthermore, the conference will delve into the crucial aspect of building sustainable funding models, addressing long-term sustainability challenges, and exploring innovative approaches to diversified funding, including impact investing and blended finance. Overall, the conference will facilitate a global perspective on the art and science of fundraising, provide an opportunity to learn from international experts and network with a vibrant international fundraising community.



Anu Prasad, Founder and CEO of ILSS , says, "IFRC 2025 will be a pivotal gathering for the Indian social sector. We are excited to explore the future of fundraising, equip leaders with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive and foster a vibrant and collaborative ecosystem for social impact."



Recognising the power of storytelling and digital engagement in today's world, IFRC 2025 will dedicate sessions to leveraging the power of digital platforms and compelling narratives to build meaningful connections with donors and drive impactful campaigns. The conference will also create a platform for dialogue between funders and nonprofits around equitable funding practices, and ensuring transparency and accountability in funding relationships.



Talking about the partnership between ILSS and The Resource Alliance, Willeke van Rijn, CEO of The Resource Alliance , highlights the significance of IFRC 2025 as a valuable platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration. "Connecting the Indian social sector with global best practices is key to fostering a thriving fundraising ecosystem. Events like the IFRC, then, are the foundation on which the future readiness and resounding success of this sector will be built. We are proud to partner with ILSS to bolster that success in India."



A key highlight of IFRC 2025 will be the Pitch Fest, a unique platform designed to empower aspiring social impact leaders and fundraising professionals. This platform provides a stage for these individuals and organisations to showcase their innovative projects to a panel of esteemed judges. Selected finalists will have the opportunity to pitch their ideas, with the winning projects receiving invaluable mentorship opportunities, cash prizes up to INR 2,00,000, and exposure to a wider audience.



Amit Chandra, Co-founder of the A.T.E. Chandra Foundation , who is also a speaker at the Conference, emphasises the foundation's commitment to supporting IFRC 2025. He says, "The A.T.E. Chandra Foundation is proud to support IFRC 2025. We believe that strong fundraising is crucial for building a more equitable and just society, and we are committed to empowering the next generation of social impact leaders."



Registrations for IFRC 2025 are now open. For more information and to register, please visit: .



About ILSS

India Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS) is a learning and leadership development organisation focussed on building leadership capacity for India's social sector. Through a range of programs across areas of Women's Leadership, Fundraising, People Practices, Board Leadership and Governance, Digital Transformation and Leadership, ILSS equips crossover and sector-grown leaders with the knowledge, skills and mindset necessary to navigate the complexities of India's social sector and make a meaningful contribution.



About The Resource Alliance

The Resource Alliance is a global network of individuals and organisations working to strengthen the social sector. Through research, training, and advocacy, they support fundraising professionals, philanthropists, and social sector leaders to maximise their impact.



About the A.T.E. Chandra Foundation

ATE Chandra Foundation (ATECF) works closely with nonprofits and governments to design and scale solutions that impact the most marginalised populations. They focus on two key areas: (i) Capacity Building (building the capacity of professionals, organisations, and the ecosystem to create a stronger and more resilient nonprofit sector) and (ii) Rural Development (addressing key rural issues and investing in rejuvenation of water bodies and regenerative agricultural activities).