Russia supports gas pipeline to Iran with potential for 55 bcm annually

(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin has expressed his support for the construction of a pipeline to Iran, which could supply up to 55 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas annually to the Islamic Republic. This project is part of a broader strategic agreement between Russia and Iran, signed on Friday, and follows a memorandum between Russian state gas company and Iran’s National Iranian Gas Company in June 2024.



During a press conference after talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Putin acknowledged that the project faces challenges but emphasized that it is progressing. "There are always difficulties in coordination, pricing, and technical issues, but the work is moving forward," he said.



The pipeline, which is expected to initially deliver smaller volumes of gas—around 2 bcm annually—has the potential to eventually supply 55 bcm per year.



Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev added that the pipeline will pass through Azerbaijan, with the route already finalized. Moscow and Tehran are now working on finalizing pricing and other details for future gas supplies.

