Capital Bank Concludes the Largest Savings Campaign

(MENAFN- Advvise) Capital Bank has wrapped up its 2024 annual savings campaign, the largest of its kind in Jordan, under the theme “Starts with Gold, Ends with Cash.” The campaign concluded in announcing the final five grand prize winners, each receiving a remarkable JOD 100,000.

The winners were: Eklas Marshod Abd Allah Hadad from the new Zarqa Branch, Mohammed Amin Abedalellah Ahmad Al-Hazaymeh from the Irbid Branch, Aniseh Zakaria Mansour Shomali from the Jabal Al-Hussein Branch, Usaimah Moh’d Abdelwahab Khalifeh from the Al-Madina Al-Munawara Branch, and Yasmin Abdelrahman Mohd Abusamaha from the Abdali Main Branch.

Clients and bank staff attended celebrations at the bank’s branches in Zarqa, Irbid, and Amman.

The campaign also included exclusive prizes for children’s savings accounts, featuring exciting family trips to Land of Legends in Turkey. Winners of these prizes included Mousa, represented by his father, Simreen Tawfiq Mousa Khreis from the Irbid Branch; Ameer, represented by his father, Ma’moun Bassem Abdulghani Al-Kharashi from the Sweifieh Branch; Yousef, represented by his father, Mohammad Al-Fawaeer from the Salt Branch; Mais Salameh, on behalf of child Mazen Darwazeh from the Abdali Main Branch; and Haneen Firas Abdelrazaq Ghosheh, represented by her father, from the Shmeisani Branch.

This major savings initiative is part of Capital Bank’s ongoing commitment to promoting a culture of saving in the community while providing its clients with exceptional value. By offering financial rewards and incentives, the bank aims to encourage clients to build a stable and promising financial future.

Nadeem Khitan, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at Capital Bank, said, “We are proud of the outstanding success of this campaign, which exceeded all our expectations. The enthusiasm shown by our clients was incredible and speaks volumes about their trust in our services and their eagerness to benefit from the unique opportunities we provide. Their trust is what motivates us to continue delivering excellence.”

He added, “The success of this campaign reinforces Capital Bank’s position as one of the leading financial institutions in Jordan. It reflects our vision to deliver genuine added value to our clients, whether through substantial prizes or exceptional banking services. We look forward to launching more initiatives that foster a culture of saving and help our clients achieve their financial goals.”





Looking ahead to 2025, Capital Bank will continue to roll out a series of campaigns and special offers designed to reward its clients for their commitment to saving and loyalty to the bank, ensuring it remains their preferred financial partner.







