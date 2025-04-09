China Takes Drastic Measures In Response To Latest US Tariffs
"We will not allow anyone to take away the Chinese people's legitimate right to development. We will not tolerate any attempts to undermine China's sovereignty, security, and development interests," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
It should be noted that after Donald Trump was elected president, he announced the imposition of duties on Chinese goods in four stages. Since April 9, import duties on Chinese goods have been increased to 104 percent.
