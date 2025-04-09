Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Takes Drastic Measures In Response To Latest US Tariffs


2025-04-09 03:15:04
(MENAFN- AzerNews) China will continue to take decisive measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests, Azernews reports, citing Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian, as he made such a statement, commenting on the issue of raising US import duties on Chinese goods to 104 percent.

"We will not allow anyone to take away the Chinese people's legitimate right to development. We will not tolerate any attempts to undermine China's sovereignty, security, and development interests," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

It should be noted that after Donald Trump was elected president, he announced the imposition of duties on Chinese goods in four stages. Since April 9, import duties on Chinese goods have been increased to 104 percent.

