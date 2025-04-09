UAE: Sharjah To Use AI In Buildings For Early Fire Detection, Prevention

Sharjah will start using artificial intelligence (AI) in buildings in the future to help with fire safety. The first step in this will be a research carried out in Sharjah with help from local and international educators and governmental entities. Findings will be used to implement structure advancements across the emirate, authorities said on Wednesday.

As part of this effort, the American University of Sharjah's College of Engineering has organised a two-day fire safety symposium in collaboration with the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority. Director of Protection & Safety Department Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Hamad Abdul Karim Al Mazmi told Khaleej Times that the symposium will act as the first step in this project, which will likely yield results by the end of this year. He added that though there are series of steps to be taken before the end result, it is possible that buildings will have advanced technologies by next year.

It was not immediately clear how Sharjah would use these technologies. A fire chief from San Bernardino California explained how his department uses AI as decision-making and support tools as well as using drones as“first responders”.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Addressing the symposium, Dan Munsey said that artificial intelligence may also be used for preventing fires by predicting where the next natural disaster will be.

Discussions in the symposium revolved around artificial intelligence, robotics, fire safety and engineering. Dr. Rami Hawileh, Professor of Civil Engineering at the American University of Sharjah, said that fires are typically a secondary cause during natural disasters, such as earthquakes, but their effects are much more dire.

The university also launched a minor programme dedicated to safety and fire protection last year to help mitigate risks when it comes to fires, which Hawileh said are a“major problem.”

Still, he said that“in the end, every single person is responsible in the event of a fire,” and that these talks and workshops will aim to educate the general public.

With the help of local and international research academics, government entities, and private entities, the symposium delved into a series of talks and workshops that will aid in the conversation of fire safety.“[The university] is bringing speakers from all over the world and the audience is also coming from different places. We might be receiving more than 150 delegates,” he said.

The emirate's municipality has taken measures to address fire safety in residential and commercial buildings. In 2023, Sharjah announced a Dh100 million project that will replace the external faces of buildings, known as facades, with fire-resistant material. So far, five buildings have been fire-proofed, with a target of 40 buildings in total.