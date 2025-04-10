403
Meloni, Queen Rania hold talks on Gaza humanitarian crisis, bilateral ties
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held discussions with Jordan's Queen Rania in Rome on Wednesday, focusing on strengthening cooperation between the two nations and addressing the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
According to a statement released by the Italian Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting “highlighted the excellent bilateral cooperation between Italy and Jordan, including in the areas of education and protection of families and children, in which Queen Rania has launched numerous initiatives at a national and global level."
The talks also centered on the dire situation in Gaza, where Israel's military operations have intensified. Meloni and Queen Rania "allowed for an in-depth exchange on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, highlighting the important cooperation already existing between Italy and Jordan to provide assistance to the civilian population, in particular through the Food for Gaza and Sky Hope initiatives," the statement read.
The renewed Israeli assault on Gaza, which began on March 18th, has reportedly resulted in approximately 1,400 deaths and more than 3,400 injuries, breaking a previous ceasefire and prisoner swap deal from January. These developments come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week promised to intensify assaults on Gaza as initiatives persist to carry out US President Donald Trump's strategy aimed at relocating Palestinians from the territory.
