ASEAN Must Act As Myanmar's Junta Weaponizes Quake Disaster

MENAFN - Asia Times) The earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28 was not just a natural disaster; it has become yet another weapon in the military junta's brutal campaign to consolidate power.

Instead of facilitating aid and relief for those affected, the country's ruling military junta has reportedly used the chaos to target resistance-controlled areas, bombing opposition strongholds and blocking humanitarian assistance .

This blatant exploitation of the disaster underscores the regime's sustained repression over the past three years and the urgent need for a decisive regional response.

At next month's 46th ASEAN Summit, the bloc faces a defining moment in its handling of the situation in Myanmar. Malaysia, the current chair, has the opportunity to lead a meaningful response, but doubts remain over its ability or willingness to do so.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's choice of advisors – Cambodia's former Prime Minister Hun Sen and Thailand's ex-leader Thaksin Shinawatra – suggest that democracy and human rights may not be the priority they should be in addressing the crisis.

Since 2021, Myanmar has been embroiled in a bloody civil war , following a decision by the military to cancel election results won resoundingly by Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy and abandon the country's tentative steps towards democratization.

The junta has faced sustained resistance from ethnic armed groups and newly formed People's Defense Forces (PDFs), leading to significant territorial losses for the military regime.

However, the recent earthquake has provided an unexpected opportunity to reverse the tide. Instead of facilitating humanitarian aid, the junta has reportedly bombed resistance-held areas under the pretext of maintaining control, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian crisis.