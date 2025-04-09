403
Thousands demonstrate in Rome to oppose EU rearmament
(MENAFN) Thousands of protesters gathered in Rome on Saturday to oppose the European Union's plan to significantly increase military spending. The protest, led by the Five Star Movement (M5S) and its leader, former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, was sparked by the EU's proposal to allocate up to €800 billion ($875 billion) to enhance the bloc's military capabilities. Conte voiced his opposition on social media, calling for an end to rearmament and criticizing cuts to essential sectors like healthcare, education, and business.
Videos shared by Conte showed large crowds marching through Rome, holding Italian flags and signs with slogans such as "Enough money for weapons" and "No to rearmament." From a stage on Via dei Fori Imperiali, Conte addressed the protesters, stating that the EU's military plan did not prioritize common defense but would instead result in further cuts to vital public services. He described the plan as "madness" without a clear strategy or vision.
A smaller delegation from the Italian Democratic Party also joined the protest. The plan, known as the ReArm initiative, was proposed last month by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to counter what she sees as a growing threat from Russia. However, Russia has dismissed this concern. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has supported the rearmament plan, although it has sparked tensions within her own center-right coalition.
