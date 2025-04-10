Bangladesh: BNP Fears Of Deliberate Delay Of Parliamentary Elections By Yunus

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, April 10 (IANS) Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has raised concern over the lack of clear directives from the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government regarding the parliamentary election date. The party also claimed that the government was deliberately delaying the elections.

BNP alleged that the interim government's failure to provide a roadmap for the upcoming national elections has also created doubt among the public, as local media reported on Thursday.

While the interim government has announced that the election may be held between December 2025 and June 2026, BNP wants the election to be held by December 2025.

Meanwhile, demanding a swift announcement of the election roadmap, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will lead a delegation to meet with Chief Advisor Yunus on April 16, reports the leading Bangladeshi newspaper, The Dhaka Tribune.

"We will certainly want a specific roadmap for the upcoming national parliamentary election from the chief adviser before December," said BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed, addressing reporters on Wednesday.

"Since there's been some confusion due to differing statements from various sides on different issues, we'll urge him (Yunus) to clarify the matter. So that the sense of uncertainty and instability among the people is removed, political stability is restored, and economic activities gain momentum," he added.

Yunus reiterated on Wednesday that, depending on the extent of reforms the interim government will be implementing, the next parliamentary elections could be held either in December 2025 or in June 2026.

"If political parties agree on a shorter reform process, elections could take place in December. But if a more extensive reform path is chosen, the election can be held by June," he said during a meeting with Baroness Rosie Winterton, the UK trade envoy to Bangladesh, held at the State Guest House Jamuna.

Earlier, in a televised address to the nation on March 25, Yunus stated that the elections would be held between December 2025 and June 2026. He added that the Consensus Commission is actively gathering opinions on reforms from all political parties.

A senior BNP leader stated that there is a deliberate effort to extend the tenure of the interim government and delay the elections. The party has warned of instability and "strong resentment" among the people if elections are not held by December.

The BNP has expressed doubts about the possibility of national parliamentary elections in December. The party's senior leaders alleged a "conspiracy" to delay the polls.

The much-flaunted unity of the political outfits in Bangladesh, which was on full display during the ousting of the democratically elected Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, is fading gradually.

With the country plunging into crisis over the last seven months, several political leaders who had earlier backed Yunus are now criticising him openly, especially over the long delay that has been witnessed in holding national elections.