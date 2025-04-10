Why Is The Israel Lobby So Anxious?

MENAFN - Asia Times) Last May, on a trip to the United States, world-renowned Israeli–Jewish historian Ilan Pappe was detained by Homeland Security and held for two hours .

Aged 69 at the time, he was, among other things, asked about his views on Hamas and whether Israel's actions on the Gaza Strip amount to genocide (he said yes). He was then asked to provide phone numbers of his contacts in the Arab–American and Muslim–American communities.

In December, months after his interrogation by Homeland Security in the US, Pappe was removed without explanation from the BBC podcast, The Conflict , about the Middle East on the day he was supposed to record his contribution.

Pappe is one of Israel's“New Historians”, who look for the truth about the 1948 Israeli“war of independence.”

The war began when Israel declared its independence following the partition of Palestine. Though it was quickly recognised by the US, the Soviet Union and other countries, it was immediately attacked by Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan. When the war ended in July 1949, the new state controlled one-fifth more territory than the original partition plan, to which it refused to return.

Palestinians mourn the 1948 war as the Nakba : their violent mass displacement and dispossession. (It created about 750,000 Palestinian refugees.)

One of the world's most prominent scholars of the entwined histories of Israel and Palestine, Pappe is an urgent advocate of Palestinian rights and author of a groundbreaking 2007 book on the formation of the state of Israel, The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine .

Jewish–Israeli historian Ilan Pappe is an urgent advocate of Palestinian rights. Photo: Hossam el-Hamalawy/Flickr , CC BY

His latest book, Lobbying for Zionism on Both Sides of the Atlantic , seeks to understand how a pro-Israel lobby has formed, both in his country of residence, the United Kingdom, and in Israel's most powerful and ardent supporter, the US.

Pappe's book is worth heeding: he is both a scholar of the Israel lobby and a recent victim of its attempt to deplatform pro-Palestinian perspectives.

An 'aggressive', anxious lobby

This is the story of an“aggressive” lobby that eagerly seeks to stamp out narratives of Palestinian dispossession and suffering – in case they legitimize Palestinian claims for statehood, or attract sympathy for Palestinians' lack of political and civil rights in the Occupied Territories.

This lobbying force began in the 19th century and took on more concrete forms after 1948. Much of Pappe's book is devoted to parliamentary lobby groups, such as Labour Friends of Israel (LFI) and Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI) in the UK, and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in the US. The latter spends considerable resources ensuring the US government aligns with Israeli objectives.

In this book, Pappe argues the aggressive Israel lobby is beset by anxiety. Few other states are so keen to“convince the world and their own citizens that their existence is legitimate.”

On the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attacks, Guardian columnist Jonathan Freedland, whose mother was born in Israel, wrote :

Explaining this discrepancy, he wrote that while Israel is“a state with a daunting military”, on October 7, Israeli Jews felt“powerless as their ancestors in the shtetl”.

When Pappe writes about the Israel lobby, he is not describing a monolithic entity, but multifaceted“groupings of ideas, individuals and organizations.” When he speaks of the Zionist lobby, he means individuals or groups spreading pro-Israeli propaganda, while seeking to discredit anyone“condemning or criticising Israel or Zionism.” But these groups change their composition, orientation and methods over time, Pappe writes.

His book tells a story of organizations and“committed” individuals who, from the 19th century on, worked to convince policymakers and governments of the need for a Jewish homeland.

Colonialism and apartheid

From the early 20th century, Zionism has adapted to contemporary circumstances. It presented itself as a movement for national self-determination, fitting a“minority rights” model.