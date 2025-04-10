403
US issues warning against support for Houthi-controlled ports
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the United States issued a stern warning, stating it would not "tolerate" any nations or businesses that supply fuel or other forms of assistance to ports under the control of Yemen's Houthi movement. The announcement comes after the recent designation of the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) by the State Department.
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that "The United States will not tolerate any country or commercial entity providing support to foreign terrorist organizations, such as the Houthis, including offloading ships and provisioning oil at Houthi-controlled ports." Bruce further cautioned, "Such actions risk violating U.S. law.”
The FTO designation, which Bruce noted fulfilled "one of President (Donald) Trump's first promises upon taking office," took effect on March 5th. Bruce referenced Executive Order 14175, in which Trump stated that "the Houthis' activities threaten the security of American civilians and personnel in the Middle East, the safety of our closest regional partners, and the stability of global maritime trade."
Previously, the US had committed to employing "all available tools" to disrupt the activities of the Houthis and weaken their capacity to pose threats to American personnel, regional allies, and international maritime commerce.
