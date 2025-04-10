IPL 2025: Samson Fined Rs 24 Lakh For RR's Second Slow Over-Rate Offence

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, April 10 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 24 lakh after his team recorded their second over-rate offence while suffering a crushing 58-run defeat to Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday evening.

A statement from the IPL on Thursday said Samson and the entire RR team have been fined under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. "The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either Rs 6 lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," it added.

RR's previous over-rate offence came under the captaincy of Riyan Parag, when he was fined Rs 12 lakh after winning their match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. In that game, Samson was playing only as an impact player because of his finger injury.

Other captains who have suffered over-rate fines in IPL 2025 include Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians (MI), Rishabh Pant of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Coming to the match, RR were thoroughly outclassed on a red-soil pitch by left-handed opener B Sai Sudharsan continuing his outstanding run by making a majestic 82 and taking GT to 217/6. In reply, pacer Prasidh Krishna picked 3-24 in a collective bowling performance as GT bowled out RR for 159 in 19.2 overs.

For RR, barring Shimron Hetmyer (52), Samson (41) and Parag (26), none could get into double digits, as GT's fourth successive win of the tournament has now made them the new table toppers of IPL 2025.

RR, the IPL 2008 champions, are now at seventh place in the points table after suffering their third defeat in five games. They will now face Patidar-led RCB in a Sunday afternoon clash at their original home venue, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.