Bascom Hunter Acquires Candent Technologies, A Provider Of Propulsion And Power Systems For The Aerospace And Defense Market

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Candent specializes in advanced turbomachinery, small heavy-fuel engines, quiet propulsors for marine vessels, electric-driven thrusters, electrical power generation, air compressors, 3D-printed heat exchangers, and energy recovery systems. These systems are designed to provide reliable, high-density power and propulsion solutions in compact packages. The company serves a diverse clientele across various sectors, including military, commercial, and government entities. Candent was founded in 2001 by Hernando Munevar, Emanuel Papandreas, and Javier Camba.

This acquisition broadens Bascom Hunter's portfolio by adding power systems to its product offerings. It also further strengthens its leading position in environmental control systems and components. Candent's legacy of engineering excellence and technological innovation aligns with Bascom Hunter's commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions to our customers. "Candent has a long history of designing and developing state-of-the-art power systems for challenging applications. The company has deep domain expertise and a strong focus on the customer mission," said Bascom Hunter's CEO, Andrew McCandless.

Candent will be aligned under Bascom Hunter's Xcelaero division, a leading provider of environmental control systems and components for the aerospace and defense market.

Mr. McCandless added, "Candent is a great company that shares Bascom Hunter's commitment to technical excellence, quality, and customer satisfaction. I'm excited about the expertise that their employees will bring to Bascom Hunter for power systems." Candent is the fifth company Bascom Hunter has acquired since 2019.

Bascom Hunter is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA and has two divisions, Xcelaero and BH Tech, that provide the A&D industry with sophisticated products. The company maintains a corporate commitment to quality, with our design and manufacturing operations certified to AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015.

Xcelaero is a leader in providing environmental control systems (ECS) and components for harsh operating conditions within the A&D market. The business has a large catalog of components and systems and provides bespoke solutions. Xcelaero designs equipment to provide high performance while also being low weight, low noise, and highly reliable. In addition, our hardware is designed to the meet the challenging mil spec. requirements, certifications, and qualification for the A&D market. This includes MIL-STD 810, MIL-STD-461, DO-160, DO-178, design assurance level (DAL) A, DAL B, DAL C, and DAL D. Xcelaero has designed and qualified equipment for military vehicles and aircraft. Our ECS include thermal management system (TMS), vapor cycle systems (VCS) and liquid cooling systems (LCS). Our ECS components includes fans, compressors, valves, power electronics, power systems, control electronics and other critical components for ECS.

BH Tech supplies the defense market with class-leading advanced electronics for applications in artificial intelligence (AI), signal intelligence, resilient communications, and signal processing. We provide highly customized solutions expertly designed for the challenges facing our warfighters. Product lines within BH Tech include advanced systems, RF front ends, mixed signal products and digital products. Our advanced systems product line brings together our expertise from multiple domains along with our many teaming partners to provide solutions in SATCOM, RADAR, RF communication and test/development platforms for RF or satellite communication.

