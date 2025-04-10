403
US Official pledges to prevent Chinese control of Panama Canal
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asserted on Wednesday that the Panama Canal will not be controlled by China, citing concerns over potential military advantages and "unfair" economic gains from Chinese investments in the region.
Speaking at the Central American Security Conference in Panama City, Hegseth conveyed a clear message from the former US President, stating, "President (Donald) Trump has made it clear that the Panama Canal and the canal areas cannot and will not be controlled by China."
While Hegseth affirmed that "War with China is certainly not inevitable. We do not seek it in any form," he emphasized the need for proactive measures. "But together, we must prevent war by robustly and vigorously deterring China's threats in this hemisphere," he added.
Hegseth stated that the US is collaborating closely with Panamanian partners to ensure the security of the vital waterway. He declared, "The era of capitulating to coercion by the Communist Chinese is over their growing and adversarial control of strategic land and critical infrastructure in this hemisphere cannot and will not stand."
Earlier on Tuesday, Hegseth had indicated a more assertive stance, saying the US "will take back the Panama Canal from China's influence." He further elaborated to reporters, "China did not build this canal. China does not operate this canal, and China will not weaponize this canal."
