South Sudan opposition party names interim chair as Machar remains detained
(MENAFN) South Sudan's primary opposition party, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO), announced on Wednesday the appointment of an interim chair. This decision comes as the party's First Vice President, Riek Machar, remains under house arrest imposed last month by President Salva Kiir Mayardit.
The opposition's National Liberation Council convened and approved Stephen Par Kuol, who currently serves as the minister of peacebuilding within the transitional unity government, to take on the role of interim chair until Machar's release.
During a consultative meeting held in the capital city of Juba, the newly appointed interim chair stated, “As we move forward, the SPLM IO remains resolute in our mission to advocate for the rights and dignity of all South Sudanese and to foster a future rooted in peace. unity, and reconciliation.”
Kuol also announced that the party has severed ties with Nathaniel Oyet Pierino, the party's deputy who is currently in exile. Additionally, Losuba Ludoru Wongo was approved as the deputy chairman, and Agok Makur Kur was appointed as the secretary-general.
Emphasizing the party's operational principles, Kuol asserted, “The party, which is part and parcel of the national unity government, cannot be led or take orders from self-exiled leaders. Party and government decision are always taken where the seat of the party and/or government is established and not via remote.”
