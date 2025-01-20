Ukraine considers sanctions on former president Poroshenko amid legal scrutiny

(MENAFN) Ukrainian authorities are reportedly considering sanctions against former President Pyotr Poroshenko, according to the news outlet Strana. Since leaving office, Poroshenko has faced ongoing scrutiny.



Poroshenko, leader of the European Solidarity party, served as Ukraine’s president from 2014 to 2019 after President Viktor Yanukovich was ousted during the Maidan revolution. During his presidency, he worked to strengthen Ukraine’s relations with the EU and and advocated for stringent sanctions on Russia. In a 2022 interview, he acknowledged that the Minsk agreements, signed during his tenure to resolve the Donbass conflict, were a strategic tactic to buy time for Ukraine to bolster its military for a confrontation with Russia.



Recently, President Zelensky announced new sanctions on 18 individuals from Russia and Ukraine. Although Poroshenko was not on the list, Zelensky suggested that the sanctions could be expanded. Sources within Zelensky’s office informed Strana on Sunday that measures against Poroshenko are under consideration.



However, some critics within Zelensky's administration have cautioned that imposing sanctions on Poroshenko might backfire. They argue that he has moved substantial assets abroad and could use the sanctions to portray himself as a victim of political persecution. This, they warn, could complicate Ukraine’s relations with the EU, especially with uncertainties surrounding continued US support under the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.



